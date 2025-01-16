© 2025
David Greenberger and The Huckleberries will perform "Universal Preservation" at UPH

By Joe Donahue
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

David Greenberger and The Huckleberries present “Universal Preservation” this Sunday afternoon at UPH in Saratoga - a showcase of the magic that lies in the art of conversation. Greenberger’s latest artistic venture is a playground of conversation filled with knock-knock jokes, not-so-rhetorical questions and observations about the world.

You will be transported from character to character, guided by Greenberger’s storytelling abilities. Each track utilizes a different set of instruments to accurately capture a musical reflection of the words being spoken.

Greenberger’s approach to interviewing is a well-rehearsed and unique dance with each conversation partner. He is not an interviewer, but rather a conversationalist who turns every exchange into a one-of-a-kind event.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
