David Greenberger and The Huckleberries will perform "Universal Preservation" at UPH

David Greenberger and The Huckleberries present “Universal Preservation” this Sunday afternoon at UPH in Saratoga - a showcase of the magic that lies in the art of conversation. Greenberger’s latest artistic venture is a playground of conversation filled with knock-knock jokes, not-so-rhetorical questions and observations about the world.

You will be transported from character to character, guided by Greenberger’s storytelling abilities. Each track utilizes a different set of instruments to accurately capture a musical reflection of the words being spoken.

Greenberger’s approach to interviewing is a well-rehearsed and unique dance with each conversation partner. He is not an interviewer, but rather a conversationalist who turns every exchange into a one-of-a-kind event.