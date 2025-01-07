Olivia Campbell tells the true story of four women who made history in science and their escape from Nazi Germany in her book “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History”

Author Olivia Campbell is here to tell us about her new book “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History.”

The book tells the true story of four women pioneers in physics during World War II and their daring escape out of Nazi Germany.

Olivia Campbell is the New York Times bestselling author of “Women in White Coats.” She is an editor at Dotdash Meredith and a thesis advisor for Johns Hopkins University’s science writing program.