The Roundtable

Olivia Campbell tells the true story of four women who made history in science and their escape from Nazi Germany in her book “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History”

By Joe Donahue
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Author Olivia Campbell is here to tell us about her new book “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History.”

The book tells the true story of four women pioneers in physics during World War II and their daring escape out of Nazi Germany.

Olivia Campbell is the New York Times bestselling author of “Women in White Coats.” She is an editor at Dotdash Meredith and a thesis advisor for Johns Hopkins University’s science writing program.

Olivia Campbell
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Joe Donahue
