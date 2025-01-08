© 2025
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a weekend of concerts at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

By Joe Donahue
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Albany Symphony

This weekend, the Albany Symphony Orchestra will present two concerts of a program featuring Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony (Symphony No. 6), and recent works by Carlos Simon and Daniel Bernard Roumain at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The performances will take place this Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m. 

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, known as the “Pastoral Symphony” and Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers” reflect ideals of truth, equality, and a celebration of the human spirit. Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “Forgiveness, Suite for Spoken Word & Orchestra” is a collaboration with spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

Emily Fritz-Endres is the Executive Director of the Albany Symphony, and she joins us now to tell us more about this weekend's concerts.

The Roundtable albany symphonyEmily Fritz-Endres
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
