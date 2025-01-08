Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a weekend of concerts at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

This weekend, the Albany Symphony Orchestra will present two concerts of a program featuring Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony (Symphony No. 6), and recent works by Carlos Simon and Daniel Bernard Roumain at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The performances will take place this Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, known as the “Pastoral Symphony” and Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers” reflect ideals of truth, equality, and a celebration of the human spirit. Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “Forgiveness, Suite for Spoken Word & Orchestra” is a collaboration with spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

Emily Fritz-Endres is the Executive Director of the Albany Symphony, and she joins us now to tell us more about this weekend's concerts.