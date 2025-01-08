The Creative Life: A Conversation with William Wegman

William Wegman is a beloved American artist known throughout the world for photographs and videos that feature his Weimaraner dogs in a variety of costumes and poses. His work is held in the permanent collections of major museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art and Smithsonian American Art Museum. He is interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing his creative inspiration, craft and career. This was recorded on Tuesday February 27th, 2024.