The Creative Life: A Conversation with William Wegman

By Joe Donahue
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST
Two Weimaraners and one human sit on ottoman-like stools. The human is in the center.
William Wegman

William Wegman is a beloved American artist known throughout the world for photographs and videos that feature his Weimaraner dogs in a variety of costumes and poses. His work is held in the permanent collections of major museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art and Smithsonian American Art Museum. He is interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing his creative inspiration, craft and career. This was recorded on Tuesday February 27th, 2024.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
