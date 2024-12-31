© 2025
The Roundtable

Will Hermes - Best Music of 2024

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 31, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST
Album covers for record discussed in this interview.
Various Labels

Will Hermes has been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. He writes for Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Uncut. He’s a contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered and he’s the author of “Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” This year, he launched a Substack e-newsletter. Will's 2024 Playlist on Spotify.

Artist - Album - “Song Played (where applicable)”
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood - “Right Back to It”
MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks - “She’s Leaving You”
Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends - “America, Come”
Mentioned: Rosali - Bite Down
Mentioned: Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Mentioned: Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs
Lizzie No - Halfsies - “The Heartbreak Store”
Mentioned: Jeff Parker & ETA IVtet – The Way Out Of Easy
SML - Small Medium Large - “Window Sill Song”
Mentioned: Alabaster DePlume - (EP) Prologue to a Blade
Mentioned: Nubya Garcia - Odyssey
Nala Sinephro - Endlessness - “Continuum 1” ft. Nubya Garcia
Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti and Frank Rosaly - MESTIZX - “DESTEJER”
Various (Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis) - Warriors - “Same Train Home” (performed by Shenseea)
Mentioned: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Mentioned: Chappelle Roan - The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess (September 2023)
Mentioned: Charlie XCX - Brat
Mentioned: Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Mentioned: Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Mentioned: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Nia Archives - Silence is Loud - “Cards on the Table”
Tyla - Tyla+ - “Truth or Dare”
Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us - “Mary Boone”
Jack White - No Name - “That’s How I’m Feeling”
Joshua Idehen - Mum Does the Washing - “Mum Does the Washing”

The Roundtable musicbest ofwill hermes
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
