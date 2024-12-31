Will Hermes - Best Music of 2024

Will Hermes has been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. He writes for Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Uncut. He’s a contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered and he’s the author of “Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” This year, he launched a Substack e-newsletter. Will's 2024 Playlist on Spotify.

Artist - Album - “Song Played (where applicable)”

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood - “Right Back to It”

MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks - “She’s Leaving You”

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends - “America, Come”

Mentioned: Rosali - Bite Down

Mentioned: Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Mentioned: Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs

Lizzie No - Halfsies - “The Heartbreak Store”

Mentioned: Jeff Parker & ETA IVtet – The Way Out Of Easy

SML - Small Medium Large - “Window Sill Song”

Mentioned: Alabaster DePlume - (EP) Prologue to a Blade

Mentioned: Nubya Garcia - Odyssey

Nala Sinephro - Endlessness - “Continuum 1” ft. Nubya Garcia

Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti and Frank Rosaly - MESTIZX - “DESTEJER”

Various (Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis) - Warriors - “Same Train Home” (performed by Shenseea)

Mentioned: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Mentioned: Chappelle Roan - The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess (September 2023)

Mentioned: Charlie XCX - Brat

Mentioned: Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Mentioned: Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Mentioned: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Nia Archives - Silence is Loud - “Cards on the Table”

Tyla - Tyla+ - “Truth or Dare”

Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us - “Mary Boone”

Jack White - No Name - “That’s How I’m Feeling”

Joshua Idehen - Mum Does the Washing - “Mum Does the Washing”