The Roundtable

Robin Cook sets latest medical thriller at Bellevue Hospital

By Joe Donahue
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:10 PM EST

Robin Cook has been a guest on our program many times he is the author of dozens of novels and is regarded as the master of medical malevolence. He has built his reputation delivering ripped form the headline stories that examine the latest developments in issues in medicine and science.

His latest book is “Bellevue” which is set in the oldest and most notorious hospital in the United States of America. It follows a first-year resident whose life shattering visions reveal the truth behind some of the greatest medical advances in the history of medicine.

The Roundtable robin cookbellevue hospitalbook
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
