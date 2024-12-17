Robin Cook sets latest medical thriller at Bellevue Hospital

Robin Cook has been a guest on our program many times he is the author of dozens of novels and is regarded as the master of medical malevolence. He has built his reputation delivering ripped form the headline stories that examine the latest developments in issues in medicine and science.

His latest book is “Bellevue” which is set in the oldest and most notorious hospital in the United States of America. It follows a first-year resident whose life shattering visions reveal the truth behind some of the greatest medical advances in the history of medicine.