Jonathan Vigliotti's "Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Frontlines of Climate Change and Small-Town America"

Discussion of the climate crisis is always suffered from a problem of extraction, data points, and warnings of an overheated future struggle to break through the noise of everyday life. Deniers often portray climate solutions as inconvenient, expensive, and unnecessary. Many politicians cloistered by status and focused always on their next election do not yet see climate as a winning issue in the short run, so they don’t take any action at all.

But climate change and its devastating consequences has kept a pace whether we want to pay attention or not. CBS National News Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has seen the crisis unfold for himself spending nearly two decades reporting across the United States and the world documenting the people, communities, landmarks, and traditions we’ve already surrendered.

He shares with urgency and personal stories a look of how America is on the brink. His new book is “Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Frontlines of Climate Change and Small-Town America.” We welcome Jonathan Vigliotti to the RT this morning.