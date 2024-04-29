Donald Yacovone's “Teaching White Supremacy” now in paperback

Donald Yacovone joins us this morning to discuss the paperback release of his latest book “Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity.” The book shows us the clear and damming evidence of white supremacy’s deep seeded roots in our nations educational system through in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts. From primary readers to college textbooks from popular histories to the most influential academic scholarship.

Sifting through a wealth of materials from the colonial era to today Yacovone reveals the systemic ways in which this ideology has infiltrated all aspects of American culture and how it has been at the heart of our collective national identity.

Donald Yacovone is a Lifetime Associate at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, the author or editor of 9 books, and the recipient of the W. E. B. DuBois Medal from Harvard University in 2013. We welcome Donald Yacovone back to the RT.