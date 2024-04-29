© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Donald Yacovone's “Teaching White Supremacy” now in paperback

By Joe Donahue
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT

Donald Yacovone joins us this morning to discuss the paperback release of his latest book “Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity.” The book shows us the clear and damming evidence of white supremacy’s deep seeded roots in our nations educational system through in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts. From primary readers to college textbooks from popular histories to the most influential academic scholarship.

Sifting through a wealth of materials from the colonial era to today Yacovone reveals the systemic ways in which this ideology has infiltrated all aspects of American culture and how it has been at the heart of our collective national identity.

Donald Yacovone is a Lifetime Associate at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, the author or editor of 9 books, and the recipient of the W. E. B. DuBois Medal from Harvard University in 2013. We welcome Donald Yacovone back to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable bookWhite SupremacyDonald Yacovone
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Eva Fedderly's "These Walls: The Battle for Rikers Island and the Future of America's Jails"
    One of the most controversial and notorious jails in America, Rikers Island, has stood on a 416-acre strip of land in the east river since its founding in 1932. Its long-standing history has made the structure a figure in the ongoing debate surrounding prison reform and restorative justice. When former mayor Bill DeBlasio approved the closure of Rikers in 2017 Architectural Digest writer, Eva Fedderly, was among those who believed it was a step towards a more humane future.
  • The Roundtable
    Snap into this interview: Jon Finkel's biography of "Macho Man" Randy Savage
    Ian Pickus
    Even if you’ve never gathered around a pay-per-view screen for Wrestlemania, there’s a good chance you recognize the voice of the Macho Man. Now, there’s a new biography of the man born Randy Poffo called “Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage,” by Jon Finkel.
  • The Roundtable
    Dave Eggers's "Soren's Seventh Song"
    From the Pulitzer Prize finalist “The New York Times” bestselling author and newly crowned Newbery prize winner Dave Eggers, “Soren’s Seventh Song” is a deadpan take on creativity and persistence. It is told through the eyes of a humpback whale looking for a new song.
Load More