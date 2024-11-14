David Baldacci's "To Die For"

David Baldacci is one of the most prolific authors ever, turning out best-selling high-octane thrillers year after year.

Of his 43 novels, all have been bestseller’s and several have been adopted for TV and movies.

From the #1 "New York Times" mega-bestselling author David Baldacci, the 6:20 Man returns in “To Die For.”

This time, Travis Devine is sent to the Pacific Northwest to aid in a complicated FBI case - and he’s about to come face-to-face with his nemesis: the girl on the train.