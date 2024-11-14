© 2024
David Baldacci's "To Die For"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

David Baldacci is one of the most prolific authors ever, turning out best-selling high-octane thrillers year after year.

Of his 43 novels, all have been bestseller’s and several have been adopted for TV and movies.

From the #1 "New York Times" mega-bestselling author David Baldacci, the 6:20 Man returns in “To Die For.”

This time, Travis Devine is sent to the Pacific Northwest to aid in a complicated FBI case - and he’s about to come face-to-face with his nemesis: the girl on the train.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
