In her new memoir, “Still Life at 80,” Abigail Thomas ruminates on aging with her trademark mix of humor and wisdom. As she approaches eighty, what she herself calls old age, Thomas accepts her new life, quieter than before, no driving, no dancing, mostly sitting in her chair in a sunny corner with three dogs for company—three dogs, vivid memories, bugs and birds and critters that she watches out her window.

