“The Notebook” is a 3x Tony nominated musical based on the bestselling novel written by Nicolas Sparks. The story follows Allie and Noah who are from different worlds yet share a lifetime of love despite forces trying to pull them apart, the story portrays the enduring power of love. Broadway actress Aisha Jackson has recently taken on the role of Middle Allie in "The Notebook" at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Listen • 23:50