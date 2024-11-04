© 2024
The Roundtable

Craig Unger's “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House”

By Joe Donahue
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

The name of the new book “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House” is by New York Times bestselling author Craig Unger.

In this work of investigative reporting Unger reveals his thirty-year deep dive into the secret collusion between Ronald Regan’s 1980 Presidential Campaign and Iran. Taking readers inside his three-decade reporting odyssey sharing never before seen documents and illuminates startling truths about what really happened in 1980.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
