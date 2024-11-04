Craig Unger's “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House”

The name of the new book “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House” is by New York Times bestselling author Craig Unger.

In this work of investigative reporting Unger reveals his thirty-year deep dive into the secret collusion between Ronald Regan’s 1980 Presidential Campaign and Iran. Taking readers inside his three-decade reporting odyssey sharing never before seen documents and illuminates startling truths about what really happened in 1980.