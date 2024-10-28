Bob Gluck's "Pat Metheny: Stories Beyond Words"

Guitarist and composer Pat Metheny, among the most acclaimed, visionary musicians of our time, has for five decades toured with his many creative musical projects, most prominently the Pat Metheny Group.

Bob Gluck, whose perspective as pianist, composer, and educator has illuminated the music of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis in his two previous books, now focuses his lens on the music of Metheny. Neither a biography nor chronological record of Metheny’s musical output, "Pat Metheny: Stories Beyond Words" instead captures Metheny’s self-conception as a musician and the threads that unite and distinguish his creative process.

Drawing upon a wealth of new interviews and close readings of musical examples, Gluck offers a bird’s-eye view of Metheny’s musical ideas.