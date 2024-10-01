© 2024
Liz Moore at Saratoga Book Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Riverhead Books

Author Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama, richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks with her latest "The God of the Woods."

She will join Joe Donahue in conversation as part of the Saratoga Book Festival this Sunday, October 6, at Universal Preservation Hall at 1:30. She is the fiction headliner of the festival which runs October 4-7.

Liz Moore is the author of The New York Times best selling novel "Long Bright River," which was a Good Morning America Book Club Pick and one of Barack Obama's favorite books of the year, as well as the acclaimed novels "Heft" and "The Unseen World."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
