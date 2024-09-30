© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

The Saratoga Book Festival 2024

By Joe Donahue
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. SBF brings writers, book lovers, and even reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

The festival runs this coming weekend across various venues in downtown from October 4-7, with 33 Sessions & Special Events, 50 Authors & Presenters and a literary Marketplace with over 90 Local Authors.

Headliners for the 2024 festival include Liz Moore, author of The God of the Woods; Brenda Wineapple, author of "Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation;" Paul Tremblay, author of "Horror Movie: A Novel;" and Kelly Link, author of "The Book of Love."

Ellen Beal is co-chair of the event and joins us for a preview this morning.

The Roundtable saratoga book festivalEllen Beal
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
