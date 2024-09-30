The Saratoga Book Festival 2024

The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. SBF brings writers, book lovers, and even reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

The festival runs this coming weekend across various venues in downtown from October 4-7, with 33 Sessions & Special Events, 50 Authors & Presenters and a literary Marketplace with over 90 Local Authors.

Headliners for the 2024 festival include Liz Moore, author of The God of the Woods; Brenda Wineapple, author of "Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation;" Paul Tremblay, author of "Horror Movie: A Novel;" and Kelly Link, author of "The Book of Love."

Ellen Beal is co-chair of the event and joins us for a preview this morning.