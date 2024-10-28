The Historic Albany Foundation's annual BUILT exhibition and fundraiser

The Historic Albany Foundation focuses on preserving the built environment, streetscapes, communities, and architecture that keeps Albany’s 400+ year history alive.

The Historic Albany annual fall BUILT exhibition furthers that mission, raises funds for preservation efforts, and celebrates the talent of local artists.

BUILT 2024 will be on view Friday, November 1 thru Sunday, November 3 at the Albany Armory on Washington Avenue.

To tell us more we welcome Pam Howard, Historic Albany Foundation Executive Director; Lexi Hannah, illustrator, painter and BUILT artist; and David Hinchen, Architectural painter, HAF Board member, Chair of BUILT and BUILT artist.