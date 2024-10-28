© 2024
The Roundtable

The Historic Albany Foundation's annual BUILT exhibition and fundraiser

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

The Historic Albany Foundation focuses on preserving the built environment, streetscapes, communities, and architecture that keeps Albany’s 400+ year history alive.

The Historic Albany annual fall BUILT exhibition furthers that mission, raises funds for preservation efforts, and celebrates the talent of local artists.

BUILT 2024 will be on view Friday, November 1 thru Sunday, November 3 at the Albany Armory on Washington Avenue.

To tell us more we welcome Pam Howard, Historic Albany Foundation Executive Director; Lexi Hannah, illustrator, painter and BUILT artist; and David Hinchen, Architectural painter, HAF Board member, Chair of BUILT and BUILT artist.

The Roundtable Historic Albany FoundationBUILT Exhibitionart Lexi HannahDavid HinchenPam Howard
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
