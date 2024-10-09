© 2024
The Roundtable

10/9/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Climate Change

Published October 9, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, an advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan Anna Markowitz, Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman, and bestselling author and a commentator on climate and energy issues Jeff Goodell.

According to the Washington Post: Hurricane season appears to have awoken all at once. In less than two weeks, two major hurricanes formed in the Gulf of Mexico with ferocious strength.

First, the massive Hurricane Helene brought torrential, deadly rains hundreds of miles away from where it initially hit land. Now, Hurricane Milton is swirling toward the Florida coast, after catapulting from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in about a day — also ranking as the fifth most intense on record.

Hurricanes require a lengthy recipe list to materialize, but scientists agree that one ingredient has been pushing these storms to new limits recently: ocean heat.

To discuss - we welcome our special panel guest – bestselling author Jeff Goodell. Jeff’s latest book is "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet." He has covered climate change for more than two decades at "Rolling Stone," "The New York Times Magazine,"

and many other publications. As a commentator on climate and energy issues, he has appeared on NPR, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and WAMC. He joins us this morning from Ashville, NC where he is reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.

