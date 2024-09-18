Lewis Black's "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour" at Mahaiwe Theater

After 35 plus years is a touring U.S. comedian, Lewis Black, is parking his tour bus for good. Marking the end of his legendary world touring career. Two-time Grammy award winning comedian, actor, writer, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. He will be preforming this Saturday the 21st at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington Massachusetts for his "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour."