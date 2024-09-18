© 2024
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins to depart for Warren, Mich. role
Lewis Black's "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour" at Mahaiwe Theater

By Joe Donahue
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

After 35 plus years is a touring U.S. comedian, Lewis Black, is parking his tour bus for good. Marking the end of his legendary world touring career. Two-time Grammy award winning comedian, actor, writer, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. He will be preforming this Saturday the 21st at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington Massachusetts for his "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour."

lewis black
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
