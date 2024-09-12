© 2024
The Roundtable

Andre Dubus III at Provincetown Book Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Andre Dubus III is the author of eight books including the New York Times' Bestsellers "House of Sand and Fog," "The Garden of Last Days," his memoir, "Townie," and "Gone So Long." His new novel is "Such Kindness."

The novel asks us to reconsider our ideas about success and failure, our impulse to dismiss the struggles of those whom we perceive to be "losers," and to reckon with a postindustrial society that has made "townies" and "hillbillies" into archetypes to be pitied or reviled, rather than seen for the complex human beings that they are.

Dubus will be a featured speaker at the Provincetown Book Festival on Saturday, September 21 at 6PM.

andre dubus IIIon writingpovertyopiodsprovincetown
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
