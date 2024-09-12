Andre Dubus III at Provincetown Book Festival

Andre Dubus III is the author of eight books including the New York Times' Bestsellers "House of Sand and Fog," "The Garden of Last Days," his memoir, "Townie," and "Gone So Long." His new novel is "Such Kindness."

The novel asks us to reconsider our ideas about success and failure, our impulse to dismiss the struggles of those whom we perceive to be "losers," and to reckon with a postindustrial society that has made "townies" and "hillbillies" into archetypes to be pitied or reviled, rather than seen for the complex human beings that they are.

Dubus will be a featured speaker at the Provincetown Book Festival on Saturday, September 21 at 6PM.