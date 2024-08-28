© 2024
The Roundtable

Dorset Theatre Festival Presents "True Art"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Dorset Theatre Festival has welcomed Jayne Atkinson, best known for her Tony Award–nominated roles in "The Rainmaker" and "Enchanted April," to lead the World Premiere of "True Art" by Jessica Provenz, directed by Michelle Joyner, playing through September 7, 2024, at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset, VT.

Atkinson plays the role of Jodi Dean, an iconic curator for European Art in a world-famous museum.

In "True Art," an art history major takes a job at a prominent museum and soon discovers that her infamously no-nonsense boss isn't the only potential shark in the pond of curators, board directors, and dealers. Now she must navigate a quick-witted game of deception, while deciphering who to trust and questioning everything she knows about art, truth, and her own ambition.

dorset theatre festivalJessica Provenzjayne atkinson
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
