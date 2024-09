Musician Johnny Irion joins us in Studio A to tell us about his new album, "Sleeping Soldiers of Love." It was produced at his home studio in the Berkshires. Rolling Stone says of the album: "Songs that feel as lovingly hand-crafted as the jeans on the back of Neil Young's After the Gold Rush." The record release show is at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday 8/31.

Listen • 17:30