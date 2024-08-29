© 2024
The Roundtable

Ruth Reichl at Spencertown Academy Arts Center Festival of Books 8/31

By Joe Donahue
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

Ruth Reichl is the “New York Times” bestselling author of 5 memoirs, the novel “Delicious,” and the cookbook “My Kitchen Year.” She was editor and chief of the magazine of “Gourmet Magazine” and previously served as restaurant critic for the “New York Times” as well as food editor and restaurant critic for the “Los Angeles Times.”

Her latest novel is “The Paris Novel” an adventure through the food, art, and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris. Ruth Reichl will be a part of the Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books celebrating its 19th season this Labor Day weekend on August 30th through September 2nd. Ruth Reichl will be speaking at noon Saturday.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
