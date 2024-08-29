Ruth Reichl at Spencertown Academy Arts Center Festival of Books 8/31

Ruth Reichl is the “New York Times” bestselling author of 5 memoirs, the novel “Delicious,” and the cookbook “My Kitchen Year.” She was editor and chief of the magazine of “Gourmet Magazine” and previously served as restaurant critic for the “New York Times” as well as food editor and restaurant critic for the “Los Angeles Times.”

Her latest novel is “The Paris Novel” an adventure through the food, art, and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris. Ruth Reichl will be a part of the Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books celebrating its 19th season this Labor Day weekend on August 30th through September 2nd. Ruth Reichl will be speaking at noon Saturday.