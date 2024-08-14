Lucy Antek Johnson "This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me"

Arturo Toscanini is widely considered the greatest conductor of the modern age and remains a towering figure in the world of classical music. His explosive passions, dynamic music making, and legendary leadership continue to inspire and influence today's musicians while still captivating new generations of enthusiastic fans as well.

The new book and audio presentation, "This Was Toscanini," is an intimate, firsthand, behind-the-scenes musical portrait of the Maestro, told from the unique perspective of first violinist Samuel Antek, who was fortunate to play under Toscanini's baton for seventeen years in the famed NBC Symphony Orchestra.

In this expanded second edition of "This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me," Samuel Antek's reflections on playing with the Maestro gain new facets of insight from his daughter, Lucy Antek Johnson, as she shares recollections about her father and his most memorable musical partnership.