The Roundtable

Lucy Antek Johnson "This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Arturo Toscanini is widely considered the greatest conductor of the modern age and remains a towering figure in the world of classical music. His explosive passions, dynamic music making, and legendary leadership continue to inspire and influence today's musicians while still captivating new generations of enthusiastic fans as well.

The new book and audio presentation, "This Was Toscanini," is an intimate, firsthand, behind-the-scenes musical portrait of the Maestro, told from the unique perspective of first violinist Samuel Antek, who was fortunate to play under Toscanini's baton for seventeen years in the famed NBC Symphony Orchestra.

In this expanded second edition of "This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me," Samuel Antek's reflections on playing with the Maestro gain new facets of insight from his daughter, Lucy Antek Johnson, as she shares recollections about her father and his most memorable musical partnership.

Tags
The Roundtable musicSamuel AntekArturo ToscaniniLucy Antek Johnson
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
