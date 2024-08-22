© 2024
The Roundtable

“Job Security: A Composite Portrait of the Expanding American Security Industry” - new book from MIT Press and exhibition at UAlbany's University Art Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

The new book is “Job Security: A Composite Portrait of the Expanding American Security Industry” by Danny Goodwin and Edward Schwarzschild.

Danny is professor and chair of the Department of Art and Art History at the University at Albany SUNY. Edward is a professor and director of creative writing in the English department at the University at Albany.

Not only is “Job Security” a book but it is an exhibit at the University Art Museum “Job Security: Voice and Views from the American Security Industry running now through December 9.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
