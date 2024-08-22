“Job Security: A Composite Portrait of the Expanding American Security Industry” - new book from MIT Press and exhibition at UAlbany's University Art Museum

The new book is “Job Security: A Composite Portrait of the Expanding American Security Industry” by Danny Goodwin and Edward Schwarzschild.

Danny is professor and chair of the Department of Art and Art History at the University at Albany SUNY. Edward is a professor and director of creative writing in the English department at the University at Albany.

Not only is “Job Security” a book but it is an exhibit at the University Art Museum “Job Security: Voice and Views from the American Security Industry running now through December 9.

