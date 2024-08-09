© 2024
The Roundtable

Reah Bravo's "Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men”

By Joe Donahue
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

When Reah Bravo was hired to work on the Charlie Rose show, the open secret of Rose’s abusive behavior didn’t deter her from a position that she felt could launch her career in broadcast journalism. She believed she could navigate any unprofessional behavior that might arise. But she soon learned a devastating truth, no one can accurately predict how they will respond in an abusive situation till they are in one.

In her new book “Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men” Bravo creates a nuanced and multifaceted picture of the cultural and psychological forces that empower abusers and toxic work environments. It is a researched and a very personal examination of how we unintentionally condone sexual misconduct, other workplace treatment, and what we can do to affect positive change.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
