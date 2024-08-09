Reah Bravo's "Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men”

When Reah Bravo was hired to work on the Charlie Rose show, the open secret of Rose’s abusive behavior didn’t deter her from a position that she felt could launch her career in broadcast journalism. She believed she could navigate any unprofessional behavior that might arise. But she soon learned a devastating truth, no one can accurately predict how they will respond in an abusive situation till they are in one.

In her new book “Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men” Bravo creates a nuanced and multifaceted picture of the cultural and psychological forces that empower abusers and toxic work environments. It is a researched and a very personal examination of how we unintentionally condone sexual misconduct, other workplace treatment, and what we can do to affect positive change.

