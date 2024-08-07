© 2024
The Roundtable

8/7/24 RT Panel

Published August 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermantheresa bourgeoisvera eccarius-kellyJudith Enck
