© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Alex Edelman Returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival with Fresh Comedy

By Joe Donahue
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT

After a wildly successful run of "Just For Us" on Broadway and on HBO, for which he received a Special Tony Award, Alex Edelman returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival this weekend with a fresh batch of all new comedy with three shows – two Saturday, one Sunday.

Called “one of the funniest minds of his generation – or maybe any generation” (Washington Post), this new stand-up show will delight and enlighten. Alex will be joined by Williamstown’s very own comedian, Maggie Crane.

It is a pleasure to welcome Alex Edelman to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable williamstown theatre festivalAlex Edelmancomedy
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company Presents the play "Boeing Boeing"
    Joe Donahue
    Barrington Stage Company began its run of Mark Camoletti’s hilarious 1960 French farce “Boeing Boeing.” The play runs July 17th till August 3rd at Boyd-Quinton Stage, stars Debra Jo Rupp, and the play won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed award-winning Broadway production in 2008.
  • The Roundtable
    Jerry Adler reflects on showbiz life in "Too Funny For Words: Backstage Tales From Broadway, Television, and The Movies"
    Ian Pickus
    You probably recognize Jerry Adler as a character actor from TV and movies, with roles on projects like “The West Wing,” “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” and “The Sopranos,” where he played Tony’s longtime associate Hesh. Adler’s book is called “Too Funny For Words: Backstage Tales From Broadway, Television and The Movies,” in which he covers the many ups and downs of a life in the klieg lights and far from them.
Load More