Alex Edelman Returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival with Fresh Comedy

After a wildly successful run of "Just For Us" on Broadway and on HBO, for which he received a Special Tony Award, Alex Edelman returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival this weekend with a fresh batch of all new comedy with three shows – two Saturday, one Sunday.

Called “one of the funniest minds of his generation – or maybe any generation” (Washington Post), this new stand-up show will delight and enlighten. Alex will be joined by Williamstown’s very own comedian, Maggie Crane.

It is a pleasure to welcome Alex Edelman to the RT.