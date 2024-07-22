© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

7/22/24 RT Panel - Biden withdraws from 2024 Presidential race

Published July 22, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY Nic Rangel.

This is an extended broadcast and we will take calls at 800 348 2551.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelNic RangelMarch Gallagherfrederic hofjennifer burnsPresident Joe Biden2024 electionsKamala Harris
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Bob Newhart - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Comic Bob Newhart, best known for an everyman persona that powered two classic TV sitcoms, died Thursday morning. He was 94. We will remember him this morning.
  • The Roundtable
    Alex Edelman returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival with new comedy
    Joe Donahue
    After a wildly successful run of "Just For Us" on Broadway and on HBO, for which he received a Special Tony Award, Alex Edelman returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival this weekend with a fresh batch of all new comedy with three shows – two Saturday, one Sunday.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/19/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Marc Molinaro
    Ian Pickus
    Benjamin Netanyahu is coming back to Congress this month.In today’s Congressional Corner, Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded June 27th.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/18/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
Load More