The Roundtable

Remembering Comic and Actor Bob Newhart

By Joe Donahue
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

Comic Bob Newhart, best known for an everyman persona that powered two classic TV sitcoms, died Thursday morning. He was 94. Newhart is best remembered now as the star of two hit television shows of the 1970s and 1980s that bore his name, launched his career as a standup comic in the late 1950s.

He gained nationwide fame when his routine was captured on vinyl in 1960 as “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” which went on to win a Grammy Award as album of the year. We will remember him this morning.

This interview originally aired in 2006.

Bob Newhart comedian actor
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • 'Button-Down Mind' Changed Modern Comedy
    Ben Manilla
    In 1960, Bob Newhart stood before one of the first live nightclub audiences he'd ever faced. That performance resulted in the beloved comedy album, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," which the Library of Congress selected for its National Recording Registry.
  • Comic Bob Newhart has died at age 94
    Eric Deggans
    Comic Bob Newhart has died at age 94. He was best known for an everyman persona that powered two classic TV sitcoms. Newhart could be the funniest guy in the room while playing unassuming characters.
  • Bob Newhart Looks Back On A Career Of One-Sided Conversations
    David Greene talks to comedian Bob Newhart about his critically acclaimed show and career. The complete box set of The Bob Newhart Show is being released in its entirety for the first time.
