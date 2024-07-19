Remembering Comic and Actor Bob Newhart

Comic Bob Newhart, best known for an everyman persona that powered two classic TV sitcoms, died Thursday morning. He was 94. Newhart is best remembered now as the star of two hit television shows of the 1970s and 1980s that bore his name, launched his career as a standup comic in the late 1950s.

He gained nationwide fame when his routine was captured on vinyl in 1960 as “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” which went on to win a Grammy Award as album of the year. We will remember him this morning.

This interview originally aired in 2006.