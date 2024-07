The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Special guest Matt Fusfeld, Ira's son, joins us for the Roundtable. Matt is a TV writer and producer known for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," "Ben and Kate," and "New Girl."