© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Fenimore Museum's 2024 Summer Exhibitions

By Joe Donahue
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

The Fenimore Museum in Cooperstown has two major exhibits this summer: "Remastered" – which celebrates another impressive aspect of music legend Bob Dylan’s creativity: his talents in visual art.

The other featuring Banksy - best known for creating art on street corners and on buildings unexpectedly. Banksy’s work expresses strong political and social statements and is believed to be a driving force behind the street art movement.

To tell us about these two exhibits and other important exhibits, we welcome Chris Rossi, Director of Exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum.

Tags
The Roundtable Fenimore Museumchris rossiartexhibition
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    A Check in with The Clark: Current and Upcoming Exhibitions
    Sarah LaDuke
    In 1950, Sterling and Francine Clark chartered the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute as a home for their extensive art collection. Opened to the public in 1955, the Clark has built upon this extraordinary group of works to become one of the most beloved and respected art museums in the world.
  • The Roundtable
    "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld" at The Tang
    Joe Donahue
    The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a new monumental exhibition that fills its biggest galleries.The large-scale painted and sculptural works address humankind’s strained relationship with the environment and its vast ecological consequences. The exhibition is titled "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld."
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
Load More