The Fenimore Museum's 2024 Summer Exhibitions

The Fenimore Museum in Cooperstown has two major exhibits this summer: "Remastered" – which celebrates another impressive aspect of music legend Bob Dylan’s creativity: his talents in visual art.

The other featuring Banksy - best known for creating art on street corners and on buildings unexpectedly. Banksy’s work expresses strong political and social statements and is believed to be a driving force behind the street art movement.

To tell us about these two exhibits and other important exhibits, we welcome Chris Rossi, Director of Exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum.