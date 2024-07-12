Susan Seidelman's "Desperately Seeking Something"

Trailblazing movie director Susan Seidelman shares a funny and insightful first-person story of her life from her Twiggy obsessed girlhood to the Madonna mania of the 80s and beyond, in her memoir “Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir about Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls." Her films reflect her passion for classic Hollywood storytelling mixed with a playful new wave spirit informed by her years living in downtown New York City.

Susan Seidelman will be in Conversation with Jessica Hecht at Images Cinema in Williamstown, Massachusetts on Wednesday July 17 at 7 p.m.

