The Roundtable

Woody Guthrie's 112th Birthday on July 14

By Joe Donahue
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Woody Guthrie
Library of Congress
/
Public Domain
Woody Guthrie

July 14 would have been Woody Guthrie’s 112th birthday. We mark the occasion on the Roundtable this morning. Pete Seeger famously said that all folksingers who came after Woody were Woody’s children. Folksinger Doug Mishkin wrote the song, "Woody’s Children." Doug Mishkin joins us this morning to talk about Woody Guthrie and the song - Woody’s Children. Mo Guthrie, the Director of the Guthrie Center, is also here to speak about the non-music work of the Center.

woody guthrie douglas mishkin folk music the guthrie center
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
