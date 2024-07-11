Woody Guthrie's 112th Birthday on July 14
July 14 would have been Woody Guthrie’s 112th birthday. We mark the occasion on the Roundtable this morning. Pete Seeger famously said that all folksingers who came after Woody were Woody’s children. Folksinger Doug Mishkin wrote the song, "Woody’s Children." Doug Mishkin joins us this morning to talk about Woody Guthrie and the song - Woody’s Children. Mo Guthrie, the Director of the Guthrie Center, is also here to speak about the non-music work of the Center.