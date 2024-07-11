Hoosick Blooms 2024

Hoosick Blooms garden and farm tour is back and better than ever. This unique event offers eight private garden and farm sites that can be visited over the course of two days. It is a self-driving tour this Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of these diverse gardens and farms are tucked into the beautiful rolling hills of Hoosick, New York and neighboring communities.

Hoosick Blooms sites include two-hundred-year-old post and beam barns at the Historic Barns of Nipmoose, a hand-built wood-fired pizza oven at Groveside Gardens and working studios for both painters and writers.

Proceeds from Hoosick Bloom 2024 benefit CiviCure’s fund to restore the historic Wood Block Building and Opera House, a Village of Hoosick Falls anchor building at 1-5 Main Street. Wood Block will be open during Hoosick Blooms for free music and art with an exhibition by Deb Alter and Donna Maria DeCreeft.

Kelly Brown joins us along with Barbara Sussman, President of CiviCure.