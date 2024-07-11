© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Hoosick Blooms 2024

By Joe Donahue
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Artwork for Hoosick Blooms
Provided

Hoosick Blooms garden and farm tour is back and better than ever. This unique event offers eight private garden and farm sites that can be visited over the course of two days. It is a self-driving tour this Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of these diverse gardens and farms are tucked into the beautiful rolling hills of Hoosick, New York and neighboring communities.

Hoosick Blooms sites include two-hundred-year-old post and beam barns at the Historic Barns of Nipmoose, a hand-built wood-fired pizza oven at Groveside Gardens and working studios for both painters and writers.

Proceeds from Hoosick Bloom 2024 benefit CiviCure’s fund to restore the historic Wood Block Building and Opera House, a Village of Hoosick Falls anchor building at 1-5 Main Street. Wood Block will be open during Hoosick Blooms for free music and art with an exhibition by Deb Alter and Donna Maria DeCreeft.

Kelly Brown joins us along with Barbara Sussman, President of CiviCure.

Tags
The Roundtable hoosick bloomsfarm tourgardengarden tour
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Yidstock logo
    The Roundtable
    Yidstock 2024
    Joe Donahue
    Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back. Now in its twelfth year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.
  • Woody Guthrie
    The Roundtable
    Woody Guthrie's 112th Birthday on July 14
    Joe Donahue
    July 14 would have been Woody Guthrie’s 112th birthday. We mark the occasion on the Roundtable this morning. Pete Seeger famously said that all folksingers who came after Woody were Woody’s children. Folksinger Doug Mishkin wrote the song, "Woody’s Children." Doug Mishkin joins us this morning to talk about Woody Guthrie and the song - Woody’s Children. Mo Guthrie, the Director of the Guthrie Center, is also here to speak about the non-music work of the Center.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/11/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, attorney and former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • 7.10.24 Chad Smith and Andris Nelsons give an interview with Joe Donahue for WAMC Roundtable (Hilary Scott).jpeg
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood - BSO CEO Chad Smith and Music Director Andris Nelsons
    Joe Donahue
    We are broadcasting from Studio E at the Linde Center for Music and Learning on the sprawling Tanglewood Campus, which opened in 2019. We begin by meeting our hosts this morning. Chad Smith is the Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which he has led since last year; he previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and we welcome back our dear friend Andris Nelsons - the fifteenth music director in the BSO’s history.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
Load More