© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" by Philip A. Glotzbach

By Joe Donahue
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Book cover for "Embrace Your Freedom" by Philip A. Glotzbach
Post Hill Press

Philip Glotzbach, Skidmore College’s seventh president, will discuss his new book "Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" with Beau Breslin at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York on Tuesday, July 9.

The book delivers straight talk about how students can achieve a life-changing college experience, and how parents can help them make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Glotzbach cuts through the contemporary fog of misinformation about going to college. He speaks directly to new students about what a college education is for… and how not to mess it up. This information is enormously useful for parents, as well—helping them understand what their child will encounter and how best to support them on this transformative journey.

Dr. Philip Glotzbach served as president of Skidmore College for seventeen years.

Tags
The Roundtable collegesuccessfreedomnorthshire bookstorephilip glotzbach
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/8/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences Jim Hendler, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 178
    On Thursday, May 25, WAMC announced the retirement of founding President and CEO Alan Chartock. A modified Roundtable Panel assembled featuring Joe Donahue, Selma Kaplan, Libby Post, and Mike Spain. They congratulated Alan on his decades of service and to shared stories with listeners. This week's RTPWiR features excerpts from that morning's broadcast.
  • Artwork for 3 Woodstock Film Festival events in July 2024
    The Roundtable
    July events presented by Woodstock Film Festival
    Joe Donahue
    The 25th Annual Woodstock Film Festival takes place in October. But one need not wait for cinematic goodness from the Festival -this morning we talk about a trio of events happening this month.
  • Artwork for ATF season 2024
    The Roundtable
    Adirondack Theater Festival - 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 30th Anniversary season is underway. Multiple Broadway and television veterans are joining local talent for a starry showcase of new work. Miriam Weisfeld is the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s Producing Artistic Director.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/5/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
Load More