"Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" by Philip A. Glotzbach

Philip Glotzbach, Skidmore College’s seventh president, will discuss his new book "Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" with Beau Breslin at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York on Tuesday, July 9.

The book delivers straight talk about how students can achieve a life-changing college experience, and how parents can help them make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Glotzbach cuts through the contemporary fog of misinformation about going to college. He speaks directly to new students about what a college education is for… and how not to mess it up. This information is enormously useful for parents, as well—helping them understand what their child will encounter and how best to support them on this transformative journey.

Dr. Philip Glotzbach served as president of Skidmore College for seventeen years.