© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Tony Trischka Earljam - A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

By Joe Donahue
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Tony Trischka is considered the consummate banjo artist and one of the most influential Banjo players in the roots music world. For more than 50 years, his stylings have inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many voices he has brought to the instrument. He, in turn, was profoundly inspired by the genius of Earl Scruggs.

Tony will be honoring Earl, pioneer of a unique three-finder banjo style, and one of the two most important figures in bluegrass…the other being Bill Monroe. He will do so at Tony Trischka's Earljam- A Tribute to Earl Scruggs at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, MA on Saturday, June 29th at 8PM.

Recently, Trischka was given extremely rare recordings of jam sessions featuring Scruggs and John Hartford. He’s transcribed many of Scrugg’s note-for-note solos from these jams, most of which Earl had never recorded.

We welcome Tony Trischka to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable bluegrassbanjoearl scruggstony trischka
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More