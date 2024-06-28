Tony Trischka Earljam - A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Tony Trischka is considered the consummate banjo artist and one of the most influential Banjo players in the roots music world. For more than 50 years, his stylings have inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many voices he has brought to the instrument. He, in turn, was profoundly inspired by the genius of Earl Scruggs.

Tony will be honoring Earl, pioneer of a unique three-finder banjo style, and one of the two most important figures in bluegrass…the other being Bill Monroe. He will do so at Tony Trischka's Earljam- A Tribute to Earl Scruggs at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, MA on Saturday, June 29th at 8PM.

Recently, Trischka was given extremely rare recordings of jam sessions featuring Scruggs and John Hartford. He’s transcribed many of Scrugg’s note-for-note solos from these jams, most of which Earl had never recorded.

We welcome Tony Trischka to the RT.