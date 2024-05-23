© 2024
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Amy Herzog's "4000 Miles" through 6/1

By Joe Donahue
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
Artwork for "4000 Miles" at BTG 2024
Provided
/
Berkshire Theatre Group

The Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of Amy Herzog’s acclaimed play, "4000 Miles," offers a compelling exploration of human connections, grief and the unanticipated paths to solace. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s West Village, this production unveils the profound story of 21-year-old Leo and his spirited 91-year-old grandmother, Vera Joseph.

Audiences will witness the captivating journey of two outsiders navigating life’s uncertainties and forging an unlikely bond that transcends generations. To tell us more, we welcome Maria Tucci, an acclaimed actress known for her work on stage, film and television, who is playing Vera Joseph. The play, onstage at the Unicorn Theatre is Stockbridge, is directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, who is known for her work in both theater and film.

The Roundtable berkshire theatre grouptheaterStockbridge
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Chester Theatre Company 2024 season preview
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer, The Chester Theatre Company in Chester Massachusetts will present its 35th Season of literate stage performance in The Berkshires.James Barry and Tara Franklin are Co-Producing Artistic Directors at Chester Theatre Company, this is their second season in the gig and they’ve prepared a season that includes two world premieres and pieces by playwriting luminaries.
  • Casey Likes in "Back to the Future: The Musical" on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    "Back to the Future: The Musical" on Broadway and North American Tour launching from Proctors on 6/6
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Back to the Future: The Musical” adaptation of the beloved 1985 film is currently running at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, at The Adelphi Theatre on the West End in London, and the North American Tour will have its first performances at Proctors in Schenectady, New York June 6-8.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/22/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer for the Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Albany Law School Professor of Law and Director of The Justice Center Sarah Rogerson. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Book cover for "And Then, And Then, What Else?" by Daniel Hendler
    The Roundtable
    "And Then? And Then? What Else?" by Daniel Handler
    Joe Donahue
    Writing as Lemony Snicket, Daniel Handler has led several generations of young readers into that special and curious space of being hopelessly lost, and joyfully finding yourself, in the essential strangeness of literature. His latest, "And Then? And Then? What Else?" is a book not just for anyone curious about the creator of Lemony Snicket, but for anyone who loved books when they were a child, and still loves them now.
  • Representative Richard Neal
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner With Richard Neal
    Ian Pickus
    The former president must pick a running mate. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded May 20.
  • The Roundtable
    The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project's dedications and events
    Joe Donahue
    This morning we get a preview of the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project’s Catskills Film Premiere & Historic Marker Dedication on Saturday, May 25th in South Fallsburg, NY and other events coming up this summer.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books and Chatham Bookstore
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York.
