Berkshire Theatre Group presents Amy Herzog's "4000 Miles" through 6/1

The Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of Amy Herzog’s acclaimed play, "4000 Miles," offers a compelling exploration of human connections, grief and the unanticipated paths to solace. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s West Village, this production unveils the profound story of 21-year-old Leo and his spirited 91-year-old grandmother, Vera Joseph.

Audiences will witness the captivating journey of two outsiders navigating life’s uncertainties and forging an unlikely bond that transcends generations. To tell us more, we welcome Maria Tucci, an acclaimed actress known for her work on stage, film and television, who is playing Vera Joseph. The play, onstage at the Unicorn Theatre is Stockbridge, is directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, who is known for her work in both theater and film.