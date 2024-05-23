© 2024
The Roundtable

5/23/24 RT Panel

Published May 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Publisher Emeritus of the Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, and Instructor in Strategic Communication and Public Relations for Harvard's Division of Continuing Education Terry Gipson, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable paneltheresa bourgeoisTerry Gipsonira fusfeldjudy patrick
