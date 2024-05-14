Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Antiracism with Bennington College's Dr. Alfredo Medina, Jr.

Alfredo Medina, Jr., serves as the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - College Diversity Officer at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. Dr. Medina is a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience working in the areas of diversity, inclusion, and equity, civic and public engagement, and risk management and compliance.

Prior to his appointment at Bennington, He was the Executive Director of the Office for Public Engagement and Associate Director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Albany.