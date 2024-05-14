© 2024
The Roundtable

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Antiracism with Bennington College's Dr. Alfredo Medina, Jr.

By Joe Donahue
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Alfredo Medina, Jr., Ph.D.
provided
Alfredo Medina, Jr., Ph.D.

Alfredo Medina, Jr., serves as the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - College Diversity Officer at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. Dr. Medina is a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience working in the areas of diversity, inclusion, and equity, civic and public engagement, and risk management and compliance.

Prior to his appointment at Bennington, He was the Executive Director of the Office for Public Engagement and Associate Director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Albany.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
