Michael Lindsay-Hogg: "Talking Pictures" and Rock and Roll Circus at Hudson Hall

By Joe Donahue
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Michael Lindsay-Hogg

Artist, author, and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg helped create some of the most iconic moments in popular culture. Lindsay-Hogg orchestrated The Beatles’ final rooftop performance for his feature documentary, "Let it Be," co-directed the groundbreaking television series "Brideshead Revisited," and directed the original production of Larry Kramer's "A Normal Heart," among many other achievements.

Now based in Hudson, NY, Lindsay-Hogg’s talent as a self-taught artist is being celebrated with a solo exhibition at Hudson Hall entitled "Talking Pictures."

The Roundtable Hudson Hallthe beatlespainterdirectorrolling stonesrock and rollmichael lindsay-hogg
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
