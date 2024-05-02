Michael Lindsay-Hogg: "Talking Pictures" and Rock and Roll Circus at Hudson Hall

Artist, author, and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg helped create some of the most iconic moments in popular culture. Lindsay-Hogg orchestrated The Beatles’ final rooftop performance for his feature documentary, "Let it Be," co-directed the groundbreaking television series "Brideshead Revisited," and directed the original production of Larry Kramer's "A Normal Heart," among many other achievements.

Now based in Hudson, NY, Lindsay-Hogg’s talent as a self-taught artist is being celebrated with a solo exhibition at Hudson Hall entitled "Talking Pictures."