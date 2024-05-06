Antonia Hylton's "Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum”

The new book “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum,” by Peabody and Emmy-Award winning journalist Antonia Hylton, tells the story of Crownsville Hospital one of the last segregated asylums with surviving records and a campus that still stands to this day in Anne Arundel County Maryland.

Madness is the culmination of a decade worth of investigative research and archival documents. That chronicles the stories of Black families of mental health suffered as they tried and sometimes failed to find safety and dignity. Hylton also grapples with their own family’s experiences with mental illness and the secrecy and shame that it reproduced for generations.

The book is “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum” and Antonia Hylton is Peabody and Emmy-Award winning journalist at NBC News. We welcome her to the RT this morning.