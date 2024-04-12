Dave Eggers's "Soren's Seventh Song"

From the Pulitzer Prize finalist “The New York Times” bestselling author and newly crowned Newbery prize winner Dave Eggers, “Soren’s Seventh Song” is a deadpan take on creativity and persistence. It is told through the eyes of a humpback whale looking for a new song.

Soren is a young humpback whale, loves music, but is tired of the dull droning endless songs that are frustratingly popular among the adult whales he knows. He has ideas for better songs shorter up-tempo tunes with snare drums, even maracas. Unfortunately, every time he shares his new tunes with his friends, he’s met with less than encouraging feedback, even a bit of discreet whale vomiting.

In this, what is an upbeat story, Dave Egger’s offers readers an essential creative advice, “your first drafts are probably really terrible.” “Soren’s Seventh Song” is the new book and it is a pleasure to welcome back Dave eggers to the Roundtable.