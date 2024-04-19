© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

4/19/24 RT Panel from The Linda

Published April 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today we are broadcasting from The Linda in front of a live audience and our panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Political Consultant and lobbyist, Libby Post, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Albany Law School Professor of Law and Director of The Justice Center Sarah Rogerson.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable paneljudy patrickJudith Enckvera eccarius-kellyNic RangelSarah Rogersoncianna freeman-tolbertLibby Post
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Lamb
    The Roundtable
    2024 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/5
    Sarah LaDuke
    Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village gives visitors a chance to meet the newest farm babies each Spring - including lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids - and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations or walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.
  • The Roundtable
    "Hell's Kitchen" opens on Broadway 4/20: An interview with book writer Kristoffer Diaz
    Sarah LaDuke
    Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, along with Tony nominated director Michael Greif and Tony nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown bring their collective talents to the exhilarating new coming-of-age Broadway musical: "Hell's Kitchen." It’s currently in previews at The Schubert Theatre, opening on April 20, after a sold-out and extended-run at The Public Theatre off-Broadway last fall into early this year. Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator.
  • Michael Eck
    The Roundtable
    Michael Eck celebrates 60th Birthday and new album "Fermata" at Caffè Lena
    Joe Donahue
    Michael Eck returns with special guests to Caffe Lena on Friday night for a combined 60th birthday party/album release show. Eck debuted at Caffè Lena in 1990 and offered a sold-out solo album release show in fall 2022.For this event, Eck will be joined by an all-star ensemble featuring Rosanne Raneri, Kevin Maul, and Sten Isachsen and Bob Buckley. Together they will join in on old favorites, new songs – from “Fermata,” being released at the concert.
  • Movie poster for "A Stage of Twilight"
    The Roundtable
    “A Stage of Twilight,” starring Karen Allen, screening at The Triplex on 4/21
    Joe Donahue
    A heart-wrenching meditation on how to say goodbye for the last time, “A Stage of Twilight” features stunning performances from Karen Allen and William Sadler as a couple forced to grapple with end-of-life planning.Karen Allen and producer Brian Long will be at The Triplex in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for a talkback following the 4:15 screening on April 21. Karen Allen joins us.
Load More