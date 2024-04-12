Albany Symphony presents a program of Beethoven and Viet Cuong featuring Sandbox Percussion

The two-time Grammy award-winning Albany Symphony will present three new and recent works by Viet Cuong and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. The pair of concerts will take place on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 14th at 3:00pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and will also feature Grammy nominated ensemble, Sandbox Percussion.

Cuong’s works will also be recorded for Albany Records and will complete an important new disc that also includes his Sub-marine, a gorgeous commissioned work, premiered by the orchestra last season.

ASO Music Director David Alan Miller, composer Viet Cuong, and Victor Caccese and Ian Rosenbaum of Sandbox Percussion join us.