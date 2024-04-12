© 2024
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony presents a program of Beethoven and Viet Cuong featuring Sandbox Percussion

By Joe Donahue
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Artwork for April 2024 ASO concerts

The two-time Grammy award-winning Albany Symphony will present three new and recent works by Viet Cuong and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. The pair of concerts will take place on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 14th at 3:00pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and will also feature Grammy nominated ensemble, Sandbox Percussion.

Cuong’s works will also be recorded for Albany Records and will complete an important new disc that also includes his Sub-marine, a gorgeous commissioned work, premiered by the orchestra last season.

ASO Music Director David Alan Miller, composer Viet Cuong, and Victor Caccese and Ian Rosenbaum of Sandbox Percussion join us.

The Roundtable Albany Symphony Orchestraludwig van beethovencomposerViet CuongDavid Alan MillerpercussionTroy Savings Bank Music Hall
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
