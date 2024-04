Albany Pro Musica will perform J.S. Bach's Mass in B minor on April 28 at 3 p.m. at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. They will be joined by renowned guest soloists and experts in historically informed performance who play in period-instrument orchestras such as the Handel + Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Apollo’s Fire, Trinity Baroque, and others.Albany Pro Musica’s current season marks Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo’s 10th anniversary with APM. He joins us this morning along with Bass/Baritone Michael Wolff.

