Albany Pro Musica performs Bach's mass in B minor almost 40 years to the day after the first performance of this work by the chorus

By Joe Donahue
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT

J.S. Bach’s Mass in B minor is considered one of the greatest masterworks in the choral canon, and was described by one scholar as “a summary of [Bach’s] writing for voice […] Bach’s mighty setting preserved the musical and artistic creed of its creator for posterity.”

Albany Pro Musica will perform the work on April 28th at 3PM at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. They will be joined by renowned guest soloists and experts in historically informed performance who play in period-instrument orchestras such as the Handel + Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Apollo’s Fire, Trinity Baroque, and others.

Albany Pro Musica’s current season marks Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo’s 10th anniversary with APM. He joins us this morning along with Bass/Baritone Michael Wolff.

albany pro musicaj. s. bachchoruschoirjose daniel flores-caraballo
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
