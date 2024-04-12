Albany Pro Musica performs Bach's mass in B minor almost 40 years to the day after the first performance of this work by the chorus

J.S. Bach’s Mass in B minor is considered one of the greatest masterworks in the choral canon, and was described by one scholar as “a summary of [Bach’s] writing for voice […] Bach’s mighty setting preserved the musical and artistic creed of its creator for posterity.”

Albany Pro Musica will perform the work on April 28th at 3PM at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. They will be joined by renowned guest soloists and experts in historically informed performance who play in period-instrument orchestras such as the Handel + Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Apollo’s Fire, Trinity Baroque, and others.

Albany Pro Musica’s current season marks Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo’s 10th anniversary with APM. He joins us this morning along with Bass/Baritone Michael Wolff.

