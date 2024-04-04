© 2024
The Roundtable

Alisyn Camerota's "Combat Love"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota’s memoir “Combat Love” is her story of growing up longing for stability and attachment as the foundation of her family crumbles. Set on the Jersey Shore in the free-range 1980s Camerota finds that belonging that she craves curtesy of the local punk rock band named “Shrapnel” and their die-hard fans.

“Combat Love” chronicles her near misses and misadventures at clubs like CBGB and Max’s Kansas City. This all coupled with the sex, drugs, and punk rock of the 1980s New Jersey. By the time she leaves home at 16 and feels like home had left her long ago.

“Combat Love” is also the story of two women, mother and daughter, trying to forge their own paths and independence and find their own happiness success, and wholeness.

The Roundtable memoiranchorbroadcastingalisyn camerota
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
