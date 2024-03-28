Keith O'Brien's "CHARLIE HUSTLE: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball”

Keith O’Brien has written a new biography of a flawed legend—baseball’s tragic character—the man who could never return to the game he lived to play in his new book: “CHARLIE HUSTLE: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball.”

It is a story unlike any other in baseball history. A story of virtuosity and success; addictions and secrets; recklessness and many missed opportunities for salvation.

For over 25 years in Major League Baseball—from 1963 to 1989—Pete Rose was the sport’s unquestioned hero on the field. He was the heart of the Big Red Machine dynasty in Cincinnati. Rookie of the Year in 1963. MVP in 1973. He won three batting titles. Two gold gloves. Six National League pennants. Three World Series titles. Baseball personified. With bat in hand, Pete Rose was the hero, forever young, forever relevant, but a storm was coming. We welcome Keith O’Brien to the RT.