Actors die many times before their deaths - Bedlam presents a new Ceasar through April 7

Bedlam is a NYC based theatre company founded in 2012 by presenting George Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan on a shoestring budget with only four actors playing over 25 characters.

Bedlam’s current production is “The Assassination of Julius Caesar as told by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw.”

Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” asks whether there can be such a thing as ethical violence. Shaw’s “Caesar and Cleopatra,” a rarely-performed comedy, tries to understand the personal cost of being a leader — what do we have to give up in the search for power?

The show is directed and adapted by Eric Tucker.

Artistic Director of Bedlam, Eric Tucker, was named Wall Street Journal BEST CLASSICAL DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2021 and DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2014.