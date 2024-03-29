© 2024
The Roundtable

Actors die many times before their deaths - Bedlam presents a new Ceasar through April 7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
Sarah LaDuke and Eric Tucker
WAMC
WAMC's Sarah LaDuke and Bedlam's Eric Tucker

Bedlam is a NYC based theatre company founded in 2012 by presenting George Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan on a shoestring budget with only four actors playing over 25 characters.

Bedlam’s current production is “The Assassination of Julius Caesar as told by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw.”

Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” asks whether there can be such a thing as ethical violence. Shaw’s “Caesar and Cleopatra,” a rarely-performed comedy, tries to understand the personal cost of being a leader — what do we have to give up in the search for power?

The show is directed and adapted by Eric Tucker.

Artistic Director of Bedlam, Eric Tucker, was named Wall Street Journal BEST CLASSICAL DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2021 and DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2014.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
