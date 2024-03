The members of New Orleans-based Americana band Loose Cattle have separately, or collectively, made music with luminaries like Alex Chilton, Bob Mould, Allen Touissaint, Pete Townshend, Frank Black, The Iguanas, The Breeders, Goldfinger, The Whiskey Gentry, Tav Falco, and Teenage Fanclub. Loose Cattle will be at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on Friday, March 15.

